AVALON — The Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge will be closed two nights next week for ongoing construction, officials said Thursday.
The bridge, as well as Avalon Boulevard, will be closed to traffic Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following day, according to a news release from Cape May County officials. The roadway and bridge will re-open after construction each morning.
During the closures, local traffic will be allowed to access Avalon Boulevard up to the bridge, but will not be allowed to cross it, according to the release. Officials asked drivers to plan accordingly, obeying all traffic control devices and speed limits.
Drivers going south on Route 9 towards the borough on Avalon Boulevard must continue along Route 9, go east on Stone Harbor Boulevard/96th Street to Third Avenue in Stone Harbor, according to the release. Then, they’ll be directed along the avenue to the borough.
Traffic getting off Exit 13 of the Garden State Parkway will be directed west to Route 9 to follow the same detour, according to the release.
Drivers going north on Route 9 will be detoured east at the Stone Harbor Boulevard intersection, according to the release. Once in Stone Harbor, they’ll be directed north along Third Avenue to Avalon.
Traffic on barrier islands heading towards Avalon Boulevard to get to the parkway or Route 9 will be detoured south on County Route 619 to 96th Street before being directed west along Stone Harbor Boulevard to Route 9 and the parkway.
