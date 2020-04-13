AVALON — Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, through 5 a.m. Friday, April 17, for the final concrete placement on a new concrete deck.

It's the final part of the Stage 1 project construction, according to Cape May County.

As a result, Avalon Boulevard (C.R. 601) will be closed to through traffic during those hours and detours will be in effect.

Motorists will be required to continue south on Route 9 to Stone Harbor Boulevard (C.R. 657). They will then be directed east along Stone Harbor Boulevard/ 96th Street to Third Avenue (C.R. 619) in Stone Harbor.

They will then be sent north along C.R. 619 to Avalon.

Traffic exiting the Garden State Parkway at exit 13 and wishing to head east along Avalon Boulevard will be directed west to Route 9 to follow the same detour.

In addition, due to the current load posting on the 96th Street Bridge, no trucks over 15 tons gross weight will be permitted to cross that bridge as part of this temporary detour. Any vehicles or deliveries in excess of 15 tons are urged to modify their schedules and use Ingram’s Thorofare bridge prior to when the temporary detour is in place.

