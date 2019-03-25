BRIDGETON — Authorities are investigating a shooting late Sunday night that sent three city men to the hospital.
About 11:30 p.m., police went to the Amity Heights apartment complex on Pamphylia Avenue after a report of shots fired. Officers said they located three victims suffering possible gunshot wounds.
Police said two victims, identified as Miguel Rivera, 21, and Cleve Lewis, 31, were transported to Inspira Medical Center in Bridgeton and later transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Police said Lewis had been released from the hospital and Riviera remained in stable condition.
The third man, Joshua Calloway, 22, refused treatment at the scene. Calloway's injury was described as a possible graze wound, according to Chief of Police Michael Gaimari Sr.
Gaimari said in a statement the investigation was centering on an altercation between the three men and possibly others at the apartment complex. No arrests had been made.
Police said evidence was collected at the scene and they have interviewed witnesses as a part of the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Bridgeton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 856-451-0033. Information can also be sent via text to TIP411 (847411) beginning the text with "Bridgeton."
