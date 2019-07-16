Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House and Bluff, a rooster surrounded by sunbathers including Peggy Bupp,57, of Lancaster, PA in Stone Harbor. Bluff also helps with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House and Bluff, a rooster surrounded by sunbathers including Peggy Bupp,57, of Lancaster, PA in Stone Harbor. Bluff also helps with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft, 29, of Cape May Court House, and Bluff the rooster are surrounded by sunbathers in Stone Harbor on Friday.
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Peggy Bupp,57, of Lancaster, PA, wanted to hold Bluff, an rooster. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House and Bluff, an rooster surrounded by sunbathers in Stone Harbor. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House and Bluff, an rooster surrounded by sunbathers in Stone Harbor. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
STONE HARBOR — Waves crashing behind him, a drenched rooster named Bluff flapped his wings and dried off on the 92nd Street beach.
The special needs chicken from Cape May County then waddled onto the hot sand, where about a dozen sunbathers surrounded him with cellphones and wide eyes.
"He won't hurt you," said Hannah Toft, Bluff's human mother and a natural sciences teacher at Cape May County Technical High School in Middle Township.
She pointed to Bluff's mouth, explaining how he was born 11 months ago with a genetic deformity that left his top and bottom beak unaligned. He's a mixed breed: half Ameraucana and half black copper maran. And when Bluff growls, she says, that means he's annoyed.
The scene is much like Toft's classroom, where the 29-year-old Cape May Court House resident incorporates her unconventional pet into lesson plans. She uses Bluff to teach students, many of whom aspire to become wildlife rehabilitators, about animal anatomy and behavior — and he even helps some kids relax.
"The kids cuddle him," she said. "It's comedic relief. And if they're having a bad, stressful day ... he cures their anxiety, for sure."
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House and Bluff, a rooster surrounded by sunbathers including Peggy Bupp,57, of Lancaster, PA in Stone Harbor. Bluff also helps with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft, 29, of Cape May Court House, and Bluff the rooster are surrounded by sunbathers in Stone Harbor on Friday.
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House and Bluff, an rooster surrounded by sunbathers in Stone Harbor. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House and Bluff, an rooster surrounded by sunbathers in Stone Harbor. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Peggy Bupp,57, of Lancaster, PA, wanted to hold Bluff, an rooster. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Hannah Toft,29 of Cape May Court House, human-raised Bluff, an adventurous and (semi) Instagram famous rooster from Cape May County. Bluff is also help with special needs. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Leo Haluska, a Cape May Tech graduate, spent three years in Toft's classroom, with Bluff pecking at students' feet under their desks and breaking silences with crows.
That's where Haluska discovered his love for animals, and what made him decide to major in biology at Atlantic Cape Community College in the fall. He started raising his own cornish rock hen at home this year.
"I used to want to work at Legoland," Haluska said. "Now I want to work at a zoo. ... Animals are a bit easier to understand than people."
Bluff's backstory is both tragic and uplifting.
Toft began raising Bluff's mother, Puff, about five years ago and discovered the fun-loving hen enjoyed tagging along on fishing trips. The two were close. Puff slept in bed with Toft, and followed her everywhere.
But one afternoon last summer, Puff and Bluff's father (Blackie Chan) were killed by coyotes in their Middle Township backyard. Devastated, Toft searched the grass and spotted three green eggs belonging to Puff. She scooped them up and placed them inside a 101-degree incubator at Cape May Tech.
Twenty-one days later, Bluff and his siblings hatched.
Bluff had the same affectionate temperament as his mom, though early on, it was clear he was different.
The young cockerel, whose upper and lower beak overlap, could not eat on his own. Without extra care, Toft realized, Bluff would suffer from nutritional deficiency.
So Toft babies Bluff. She bottle feeds him a blended mix of sunflower seeds, wheat and leftovers. Then she straps a tiny, cloth, American flag-themed diaper on his rear.
"I think that's why he's so sweet," Toft said. "He knows he needs me."
Bluff earned his sea legs early on, when Toft took him on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. Now, the 1-year-old rooster has a busy schedule, accompanying Toft on camping trips, beach days and volunteer osprey-banding excursions in back-bay marshes.
He's definitely not camera-shy, and basks in the attention of his adoring fans.
Peggy Bupp, 57, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was lounging on Stone Harbor sand Friday when she spotted Bluff from a distance flapping his wings at the water line. Her first thought: "What the heck is going on?"
She rushed over in her bathing suit to hear his unusual story and stand in a growing line waiting for a photo. Screaming children, curious parents and teens waited alongside her.
Grinning widely with the chicken on her arm, Bupp looked Bluff in the eye.
"What do you think about all this publicity?" she asked Bluff, who stared, and then clucked.
