LOWER TOWNSHIP — The intersection of Amhurst Road and Roseann Avenue will be closed until "the middle of next week," according to the Lower Township Police Department.
The closure is due to pipe construction, according to a press release, which did not detail exactly when the intersection would be open to traffic.
Until it is reopened, the 100 block of Roseann Avenue is accessible from Bayshore Road and Service Road; the 200 block of Roseann Avenue is accessible from Deborah Street and Croydon Drive; the 200 block of Amhurst Road is accessible from Heidi Avenue; and the 100 block of Amhurst Road is accessible from Beachhurst Drive.
