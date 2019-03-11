Longport Police

LONGPORT − A intoxicated Somers Point man sideswiped a Longport police cruiser Friday night and then left the scene of the accident, according to police.

Before 9 p.m., police say Michael K. Muller, 28, was driving westbound on Longport Boulevard when his 2000 Chevrolet pickup hit a marked Longport police cruiser. The driver of the cruiser, Ptlm. Shaune Slattery, had just returned to her car after an unrelated traffic stop near Hospitality Drive.

Police say Sgt. Jamie Silva saw the crash and was able to find Muller shortly after. Egg Harbor Township police arrested Muller and he was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Slattery was taken to Shore Medical Center by ambulance and treated for minor injuries.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments