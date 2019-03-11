LONGPORT − A intoxicated Somers Point man sideswiped a Longport police cruiser Friday night and then left the scene of the accident, according to police.
Before 9 p.m., police say Michael K. Muller, 28, was driving westbound on Longport Boulevard when his 2000 Chevrolet pickup hit a marked Longport police cruiser. The driver of the cruiser, Ptlm. Shaune Slattery, had just returned to her car after an unrelated traffic stop near Hospitality Drive.
Police say Sgt. Jamie Silva saw the crash and was able to find Muller shortly after. Egg Harbor Township police arrested Muller and he was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Slattery was taken to Shore Medical Center by ambulance and treated for minor injuries.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.