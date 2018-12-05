Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in Pleasantville last month.
At 2:11 a.m. Nov. 18, police responded to a 911 call about a woman lying in the road on Prospect Avenue, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
The woman was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she was pronounced dead Nov. 19, Tyner said.
An autopsy was performed, but the cause and manner of death are still pending, Tyner said.
MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man pleaded guilty Monday in the death of a woman whose remai…
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office did not release the woman’s name.
Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips and fill out the form anonymously on the “submit a tip” page.
People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.