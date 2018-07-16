LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A city man was arrested Saturday for intentionally setting fires at a vacant home and vacant commercial structure, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato.
Phillip Harrison, 48, is charged with two counts of second degree aggravated arson and two counts of third degree burglary, according to the prosecutor.
The arrest stems from a report of a house fire on July 8. The investigation found the fire was caused by an open flame to available combustibles, according to the prosecutor. The investigation also found a second fire the same night at a commercial building, according to the prosecutor. That second fire went undiscovered that night as the fire remained interior and extinguished itself, according to the prosecutor.
Area video surveillance and on-scene physical evidence assisted investigators in identifying Harrison as allegedly being responsible for setting the fires, according to the prosecutor.
Harrison came to the Little Egg Harbor Police Department on Saturday and was charged, according to the prosecutor.
