Farmers' Almanac calls for 'Polar coaster' winter. Will it happen?
The Farmers' Almanac provides plenty of information on fishing, gardening and astronomy. The 201-year-old guide is calling for a rough winter along the east coast this year, however meteorologists are still weeks away from releasing their final winter outlook.
Boardwalk workers gearing up for Labor Day weekend "It's a relief because you work hard all summer and you're waiting for a little (time off) with the family," said boardwalk employee Hank Mancuso.
Eagles, Wentz getting a lot of action at local sportsbooks Bettors in New Jersey are placing their faith, and their money, on a local team to win the Super Bowl and produce the league's most valuable player.
Should the state broaden how luxury taxes are used in Atlantic City? While floating a plan to spend $10.5 million in luxury tax revenue to renovate parts of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the Board of Education, supporters called it a way to use the heavily restricted funds to help city residents.
Week-by-week high school football picks Sports reporter Mike McGarry is looking forward to spending his upcoming Fridays and Saturdays at the high school football fields. Check out his week-by-week picks.
