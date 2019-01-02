The beginning of a new year might signal a time for change, renewed energy and excitement at what’s to come, but the dark, cold months can cause some people to struggle through the winter.
People may develop some “winter blues” as the days get shorter and it gets chillier outside, but more serious symptoms may signal that they are suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder, which is classified as a form of depression with seasonal pattern.
“There is a surge of depression related to this season,” said Dr. Inua Momodu, chairman of AtlantiCare’s department of psychiatry. “People feel lonely and isolated, and the holidays sometimes exaggerate loneliness.”
About five percent of adults in the United States experience SAD, and it typically lasts about 40 percent of the year, according to the American Psychiatric Association. It is more common among women than men.
It is considered a form of major depression that occurs starting in the fall and lasting through winter.
Someone who has winter blues may experience some general sadness or lack of energy, Momodu said, but for a person suffering with SAD, these symptoms greatly impact their ability to function at work, at home and with other people on a daily basis.
Other signs of SAD include excessive daytime sleepiness, overeating and a craving for carbohydrates, weight gain and social withdrawal, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
“If they start to feel hopeless, have suicidal ideation or are unable to function, they need to seek therapy,” Momodu said.
Joe O’Brien, social worker with Inspira Health Network’s behavioral health department, said many of the patients he has seen with these symptoms often already have an underlying or undiagnosed mental health issue or illness, like depression or anxiety.
Those issues or illnesses may become more apparent or noticeable in the winter, he said.
“I even have a couple clients who are super jazzed about the holidays and get nervous about post-holiday blues,” O’Brien said.
The environment has a lot to do with why people develop SAD. Studies show that it appears more often in people who live farther from the equator, where it is warmer and gets exposure to more sun, Momodu said.
In the northeast and elsewhere, there is less sunlight in the winter, which can lead to a change in hormones that affect mood. Darker days can also lead to an increase in melatonin, a hormone that regulates wakefulness, Momodu said. The more of that hormone, the sleepier someone becomes.
There’s not much people can do to prevent developing SAD, but experts say they can be prepared to deal with it when it comes around.
“We’re in South Jersey, so I have folks in therapy who are kayakers and hunters and bird enthusiasts, so we find ways for them to connect to daylight and warm,” O’Brien said. “There are lots of folks year round who could benefit from a deeper connection to nature, to see that not everything is dead and that there is plenty of life out there.”
Other forms of therapy for SAD that are used individually or together include light therapy with the use of bright, artificial light, psychotherapy and medication.
Family members and friends can help someone with SAD by offering support and being observant of the changes during the wintertime. They can also take the initiative to educate themselves about SAD to better understand what their loved ones are experiencing.
“Be a good listener, and show that you have love and concern for them,” Momodu said. “Point out to them what you’ve noticed in them lately, and try to gain their confidence so they feel they can share with you.”
If you or a loved one is having thoughts of suicide, call the 24-hour New Jersey Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735.
