Atlantic City International Airport has recorded more than 66 inches of precipitation this year, breaking a 70-year record.
Official numbers, maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, were available on Saturday, confirming the top spot. Unofficial records showed that the airport broke the record on Friday afternoon.
The total precipitation Thursday through Friday was 66.17 inches of precipitation. This surpassed the 65.8 inches recorded in 1948. Records at the airport go back to 1943.
From Thursday up until 7 p.m. Friday, the airport was drenched in 1.59 inches of rain. Another round of roadway flooding and umbrellas was enough to hurdle the airport to the top spot.
It was a year-round effort to reach the record. September and November were both number for wettest months. A second place finish in February and a fourth place one in May contributed heavily, too.
The only months not in the top half of the charts was June and August.
As for the state as a whole:
“We are solidly in second place, but need a few inches statewide to get close, which just may occur. Unless we really get clobbered with this event and then perhaps with some more precipitation before year’s end, it may be too close to call until late month preliminary statewide estimates start coming in,” said David A. Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist.
While Atlantic City International Airport can be considered the "official" climate site for The Press' coverage area, Millville and Cape May have long-standing observations, too. Cape May is currently the fifth wettest all time, while Millville is in ninth place.
