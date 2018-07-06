Are you excited for MTV's 'Jersey Shore' to come to the area?
Expect to see some “meatballs” and other stars of MTV’s reality show “Jersey Shore” on the Atlantic City Boardwalk this weekend as they film in the resort town for season two of its reboot, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”
Whether they’ll be welcome elsewhere along the shore is another matter.
Maisha Moore, chief of staff for Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, said the show’s production company was given permits to film in public places, such as the city’s Boardwalk and beaches, Friday through Sunday.
Cast member DJ Pauly D regularly performs at Harrah’s Resort’s Pool After Dark. He is scheduled to appear Saturday for a birthday-themed event. Any filming in casinos would have to be worked out with the casinos themselves, Moore said.
National media outlets initially reported the cast and crew also will film in Wildwood later this month, but city officials there said not only was that news to them, they oppose to the idea.
US Weekly reported the show’s production company, 495 Productions, planned to film upcoming episodes in Wildwood and Atlantic City after failing to get long-term filming permits in Seaside Heights, where the show originated in 2009.
The entertainment magazine said the cast — Deena Nicole Cortese, “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Vinny Guadagnino — were set to move into a Wildwood house July 15.
495 Productions did not respond to a request for comment.
“We were as surprised as everyone else,” Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano said. “But there’s been no permits issued for them to film here.”
The show would not need a permit to film at a private residence or business, city officials said.
The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, on behalf of the three municipal governments on the island, the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Business Improvement District and the Boardwalk Special Improvement District, released a statement Friday afternoon saying they oppose “Jersey Shore” filming in the Wildwoods.
“While The Wildwoods, NJ embraces the opportunity to provide a beautiful seaside beach and Boardwalk location for filmmakers, TV shows and social media to film here, it does not welcome the message that the MTV show ‘Jersey Shore’ presents to its viewers,” the statement posted to Facebook said. “The Wildwoods family-friendly atmosphere, beautiful award-winning beaches, Boardwalk fun and Doo Wop ambiance does not align with the show’s overall theme and message.”
Troiano said the show first approached city officials about filming in Wildwood a couple years after the first season debuted, but opposition was strong then, too.
“If this was a popular story about a bunch of nuns coming to the resort, we would have said, ‘Yeah, OK,’” Troiano said. “When we spoke in the spring, I made it clear to (producers) that if there was any chaos, that would be the end of it, and they reassured me that wasn’t going to be the case.”
Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz said his town reported increased beach badge and parking revenue during the years between the show’s debut and Hurricane Sandy in 2012, but he lamented the way Seaside Heights became “a character in the show.”
“Every bar fight, the public drunkenness, the arrests and the general chaos that the show portrayed on the beach, in the bars and in the house became so closely identified with Seaside Heights that Seaside Heights was no longer merely providing a background,” Vaz said. “Sort of like Miami Beach and ‘Miami Vice’ back in the ‘80s.”
