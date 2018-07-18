A bill in the state Legislature that require counties eliminate the title of "freeholder" is driving a debate over whether the title is racist.
The bill, sponsored by Steve Sweeney, D-Camden, Cumberland, Salem and already passed by the state Senate, would require every county to change the name of its freeholder board to “The Board of Chosen Commissioners.” Freeholders would then be called commissioners, and all signs and letterhead around the state would have to reflect that change.
The bill makes no reference to the term's origin or controversy over it.
The term "freeholders" has been used in New Jersey since the state’s founding.
An old English title, a "freeholder" was a landowner; in the 13th century, the British Parliament was expanded to include free men who owned land free and clear, and were called "freeholders."
But changing the name, for some people, is part of a larger culture war raging across the country.
The controversy has now made its way to two counties in South Jersey.
On Tuesday, the Atlantic County freeholders tabled a resolution opposing the name change after a discussion over the subject.
In May, Cape May County freeholders have voted their opposition to changing their title.
At the Atlantic County freeholder meeting, a discussion over the term, put in place during the era of slavery, lasted nearly an hour.
“It harkens back to a time when only white men could own land,” said Mico Lucide, a former state Assembly candidate and now the Gender & Sexuality Projects Coordinator at Stockton University. “It’s not erasing history, it’s making a change and trying to do better now.”
Defenders of the name say the issue is political correctness gone awry.
Seth Grossman, the Republican nominee for congress in South Jersey, said if freeholders have to change their name, then the Democratic Party should change its name, too.
“If Democrats really are ashamed of racism, then perhaps they ought to rename the Democratic Party of Andrew Jackson that brought this racism to America,” Grossman said. “The real issue here is that Democrats coming into an election don’t want to talk about how well Atlantic County is run. Rather than talk about issues that matter, they come up with these fake issues to have us be emotional and argue about stuff that divides us into groups over nothing.”
Sweeney's point is that the term "freeholders" is confusing and would be better if the county representatives were called commissioners.
But Grossman said that if people don't know who or what the freeholders are, then that's a failure of the public school system.
However, the bill does not require counties to immediately change signs if it is determined to be an extra cost. Instead, the county could keep the signs saying "freeholder" until they wear out and decide to replace them.
After that, all new signs must say "commissioner."
Local state Sens. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, voted against the bill. Sweeney voted for the bill.
The state Assembly has not yet voted on the bill.
Caren Fitzpatrick, a Democratic freeholder on the board, wrote an Op-Ed to The Press of Atlantic City on July 11 that stated it’s time to change the "racist, misogynist title freeholder."
“I believe the time has come to leave this racist and misogynistic term behind and move into the 21st century, where we value the diversity of the population and are finally able to dismantle institutional prejudice at its core,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “If we celebrate the diversity of our board, boasting two people of color and four women for the first time ever, then why can’t we make the recognition official and rid ourselves of the term that, in its definition, negates that diversity?”
County Executive Dennis Levinson also wrote an Op-Ed to The Press this month, saying the term "freeholder" was inclusive because, in New Jersey between 1790 and 1807, all people who owned land were able to vote regardless of their gender or race.
In 1807, New Jersey changed its voting rights to land-owning white men only, which remained until 1870, when the 15th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution giving black men the right to vote. Women were given the right to vote in 1920 with the 19th Amendment.
“It is estimated that as many as 10,000 women voted in New Jersey between 1790 and 1807. We don’t know the number of black voters, but we do know there was no law specifically prohibiting them from voting in New Jersey, unlike other states that used terms such as 'free white men,' 'white males' to exclude them,” Levinson wrote. “'Freeholder' is unique to New Jersey. It reflects a time when for 30 years New Jersey was the only state to truly demonstrate inclusion.”
Ashley Bennett, the only black woman on the freeholder board, said she doesn’t have a preference on the name.
“I took this position because I wanted to do real work, not get into a debate about a title,” Bennett said. "There are real issues in this county that we need to talk about.”
