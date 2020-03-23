ATLANTIC CITY — Recovery Force of Atlantic County kicked off its inaugural Hope for the Holi…

ATLANTIC CITY — The people who approached the Hope One van one day in late March were from v…

WHERE TO GET HELP

• To get help from Atlantic County's Hope One program to find treatment for drug or alcohol addiction, call 609-909-7200.

• Find an online meeting intherooms.com/

• Cape Atlantic Intergroup for finding AA meetings in Cape and Atlantic counties at 609-641-8855.

• South Jersey Intergroup for AA groups in Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties at 856-486-4446 and Hotline 856-486-4444.

• Spanish Intergroup at alcoholicosanonimosnj.org/

• Narcotics Anonymous information on virtual meetings at na.org/?ID=virtual_meetings/.

• NJ Mental Health Cares offers help from live, trained specialists to people challenged by anxiety and worry related to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; and mental health support and referrals at 1-866-202-HELP (4357) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

• Centers for Disease Control’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/managing-stress-anxiety.html or NJ Department of Health’s website at nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml/.