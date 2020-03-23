Avoiding social interaction may be a source of sadness and frustration to most people, but to those who are fighting substance abuse it can threaten recovery, as dozens of weekly Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings are cancelled due to COVID-19.
“Substance abuse disconnects people from everything important in their lives — relationships, jobs, finances, health,” said David Dorschu, chief executive officer of Recovery Centers of America at Lighthouse in Mays Landing. “In treatment the goal … is to reconnect you to all of those things.”
But for folks who have finished a treatment program and need support abstaining from alcohol or illegal drugs, physical access to one of the main forms of reconnection is out-of-reach, Dorschu said. That's because churches and other public meeting spaces used by the groups have closed for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.
At the same time, people actively using or new to recovery cannot afford to take risks. They may be at more risk physically from contracting COVID-19, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
“Because it attacks the lungs, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could be an especially serious threat to those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who vape,” according to a statement on the organization’s website. "People with opioid use disorder and methamphetamine use disorder may also be vulnerable due to those drugs’ effects on respiratory and pulmonary health.”
There are options for people who can't find a physical meeting, Dorschu said, involving the telephone and other technologies to keep in touch.
“They need to make a concerted effort to reach out on a daily basis to their sponsor, who is a recovery coach, a kind of mentor helping them walk through the 12 Steps (of recovery in AA and NA),” Dorschu said.
There are also internet based meetings, which can be found intherooms.com/. While you can’t get hugs and handshakes there, it is a way to keep on a meeting schedule, Dorschu said. He added that people who have tried them have told him the internet meetings are helpful.
Hope One Coordinator Scott Gras, himself in long-term recovery from a heroin addiction, runs Atlantic County's outreach van to get people into treatment. He said many of the people Hope One works with live on the streets. Normally he and others are out in the van, moving around to where people are who need help. Now they are in an office, waiting for phone calls.
"It’s a major crisis. A lot of people will suffer," Gras said. "All of our outreach is cancelled. The only way people can contact us is on the phone at 609-909-7200 for direct help."
While it is a more difficult situation, he said Hope One is still able to help.
"Yesterday we sent nine people to treatment," Gras recently said.
Some meetings have continued in outside locations, but people have to know about them through word-of-mouth. Participants are nervous about publicizing them, for fear the police will not allow them to continue, organizers said.
Like most active treatment program operators, Lighthouse is continuing its programs, Dorschu said, with adjustments in how physically close people are allowed to get and increased cleaning of facilities.
The state Human Services’ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services supports a helpline at 866-202-4357, run by the Mental Health Association of New Jersey, that provides support and referrals for mental health issues. It is now also providing trained specialists to help people cope with anxiety caused by COVID-19, the state said Monday.
