Fog and clouds make for a dreary day in Pleasantville on Dec. 17, 2019. 

 JOE MARTUCCI

The last precipitation of 2019 will come late Sunday into Monday, as a storm system pushes through the region.

We’ll start out with sunshine Sunday. We’ll kick off the daytime hours around 32 on the mainland, with upper 30s at the shore.

Clouds will build in as the day goes on. However, it will be a dry day. That means more good weather for exercising, outdoor projects and maybe taking down holiday lights. Highs during the afternoon will be in the low to mid-50s.

Rain will arrive between 5 and 7 p.m. and won’t exit until Monday evening.

The main forecast question during this time is when we will see the inevitable break in the rainfall, as a warm front clears to the north and dries us out for a few hours. These are tricky to forecast, as the warm front does not usually move through as early as computer models suggest. However, I figure this to be during the early Monday morning hours. Lows will be mild, in the mid-40s.

So expect a fairly wet and windy day (from the southeast) Monday. Scattered showers will be present pretty much from sun up to sun down. Could you squeeze in a run during the day? Sure, but it’s one of those days where it’s hard to pinpoint a time. Rainfall totals will be a half inch to an inch when all is said and done between 4 and 7 p.m. Monday. That’ll be enough to bring the typical spotty areas of roadway ponding.

The dry streak we had will end at 10 days Sunday. The last time we were dry this long was Sept. 16-27.

There’ll be partial clearing Monday night. With no real cold punch of air behind the system, we’ll stay in the 50s and 40s overnight, bottoming out in the 40-45-degree range for New Years’ Eve.

The final day of 2019 will be a dry one, the opposite of last year’s soaker of an afternoon and evening. That being said, expect a fair amount of clouds in the sky, as a piece of mid-level energy passes through. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Heading out at night will require the jacket, but no extra cold weather gear. We should be in the 40s during the evening hours and likely just around 40 when we ring in the New Year. Overnight lows will range from just around freezing in Egg Harbor Township to the upper 30s in Atlantic City.

Wednesday will see more sunshine to brighten our new decade. It’ll finally feel like it should for this time of the year. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

