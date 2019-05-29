It's not just the start of summer that has awakened the normally sleepy shore town of Ventnor.
New, 95-gallon waste carts meant to keep the streets clean have caused an uproar in the community, spurring heated online arguments over their size, cost and GPS tracking feature.
The back-and-forth devolved completely into chaos last week when one snarky commenter photoshopped the infamous picture of former Gov. Chris Christie lounging in a beach chair onto one of the blue containers.
"Too big and heavy even empty. At barely 5 foot and 71, I struggled," one person wrote.
The hefty, lidded carts with wheels, given out two weeks ago, are meant to encourage more recycling, prevent seagulls from attacking scraps and stop garbage from blowing into the ocean and bay.
And what they cost taxpayers will eventually be offset by savings in tipping fees, the city hopes.
But one man's treasure is another man's trash.
Some older residents and those without backyards haven't been pleased with the roll out.
On Tuesday morning, David Berman stood side-by-side with his two new carts that rival his height.
Berman, who lives in a Berkshire Drive townhouse, has been storing the containers on the side of his neighbor's house since they were delivered before Memorial Day Weekend. The only space on his property to fit the cans, he says, is on his back deck, but he'd have to descend steps and lug it around his block on pick-up days.
"It'll break my back if I do that," he said.
Berman and his neighbors previously shared trash cans. Most on his block, he said, are part-timers who barely use their carts. But now, every townhouse has two containers, and there's little space to store them.
"There's just no place to put them," he said. "Right now, mine are parked at my neighbor's house and his are in his back patio."
City hall has fielded 30 to 40 complaints from residents about the enormity of the bins, said Ventnor business administrator Maria Mento.
Public works is looking at possibly offering smaller, 60-gallon containers to residents on a property-by-property basis.
The director of public works would visit individual houses and determine if smaller carts are needed. Whether residents or the city would pay the cost is not known yet.
"We're waiting for a smaller cart sample," Mento said. "Initial calculations said they'd fit, but for some in townhomes and condos, they don't... We told those people to give it a month or so."
The city is distributing about 5,300 carts to replace the old trash and recycling cans that didn't have lids.
Each recycling cart is about $44 and each trash cart is $51, but $7 per recycling container is being covered by a grant. In total, Mento said, taxpayers will foot a $514,000 bill for the initiative over a seven-year contract signed with the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.
But that cost may be offset by what the city saves in tipping fees, she said. In Vineland, which did the same in 2016, there was a 20% reduction in the amount of material entering the Cumberland County landfill.
For every ton that's put in the blue bins rather than thrown in the garbage, the municipality avoids $62 in tipping fees, Mento said. Last year, she said, the city paid $270,000 in fees, and could save about $54,000 annually if recycling spikes dramatically.
Commercial collections are also being ended to save money.
"The mere size of them encourages people to recycle more," Mento said. "For every ton that's recycled, we're not paying that tipping fee... Landfills are not infinite spaces, so if we can recycle, why bury it?"
Brigantine and Buena Vista reported a 10.2% and 6.6% increase in recycling, respectively, about a year and a half after distributing the carts in 2016.
And while change hasn't come easy in Ventnor, some residents found creative uses for the new carts over Memorial Day Weekend, when parking spots are a commodity.
Police received calls about the containers being used to block spaces during the busy holiday weekend, said Chief Doug Biagi. He expects the outrage to die down soon, and get replaced by a new topic.
"This week it's the cans, next week it'll be something else," he said. "It goes in phases."
The idea to update waste collection came about two years ago after the mayor visited Hammonton and noticed their orderly collection system, Mento said, where the large bins have been used for over ten years.
For a barrier island surrounded by water, it's also a way to cut down on plastic and trash polluting the waters.
The environmental impact hasn't been lost on residents.
Chris Beach, who lives in a house on Winchester Avenue, applauded the city's effort to reduce pollution, and said she hasn't had no issues so far.
"It can hold a lot of stuff. Those big detergent jugs and huge boxes," she said. "It's good to recycle, and these can hold more."
