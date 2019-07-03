NORTHFIELD— With a shovel in one hand and rake in the other, Jeneen Spano scraped up a shattered diamondback terrapin shell from the road leading into Margate and chucked the pieces into marshland beside the busy Downbeach Express.
It was the third squashed turtle she found on Tuesday while patrolling the causeway, where dozens of reptile casualties have made the summer of 2019 one of the deadliest for terrapins in recent memory in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
The reason behind the increase? Warmer weather has led to an earlier nesting season for the creatures, and barriers along the shoulder meant to stop them from crossing the road sometimes have deficiencies. Other environmental and biological factors play a role too.
"It was a blood bath," said Spano, a volunteer with the Margate Terrapin Rescue Project, as cars zipped down the stretch going 40 to 50 miles per hour. "It's been horrible this year."
Female terrapins nest from late May until mid-July typically. They search for higher ground to lay their eggs, and that often means traversing heavily trafficked shore causeways.
More than 600 terrapins have been struck and crushed since the end of May along 38 miles of roads from Corson's Inlet in Ocean City to Stone Harbor Boulevard, said the Wetlands Institute's Research and Conservation Director Lisa Ferguson, who has helped track deaths for the past 25 years. And the season isn't over yet.
On average, she said, about 500 terrapins are run over each summer. This year could be the worst in about a decade, Ferguson said.
"Today is an incredibly busy day for us with so much traffic," she said on Wednesday, the day before the busy Fourth of July holiday.
Along the Expressway that leads from Northfield onto Absecon Island, over 75 terrapins have been killed in the past month-and-a-half, said Kimberly Lull, who runs the Margate volunteer group. That already exceeds the total number of the creatures killed each of the past three years.
There could be a few reasons for high fatalities.
Higher temperatures this spring may have lengthened the nesting season, Lull said, and inevitable gaps in the roadside barriers have given turtles spots to enter the road. And the ideal conditions for terrapin nesting (warm weather and high tides) may have fallen on high traffic days and times.
It's also bad news that vegetation is growing quickly next to much of the miles of tubing on the Downbeach Express.
"The rapidly growing vegetation pushes up the barriers as well as creates a natural bridge over the barriers that the terrapins can use to grasp onto and climb over," Lull said.
Volunteers are a large part of fixing the barriers, which shift over time and during high tides.
Spano, who joined the group three years ago with her daughter Delaney, slowly rode up and down the Downbeach Express on Tuesday afternoon with her hazards on keeping an eye out for terrapins— dead or alive— along the road. When she spots one, she opens an app on her phone and records its latitude and longitude coordinates.
If there are multiple turtle sighting near one location, that alerts program coordinators to possible breaches in the tubing where terrapins may be slipping through.
"If a turtle came out of the marsh right there, she would get over that no problem," Spano said, pointing to a half-standing barrier.
Ferguson said the Wetlands Institute has been doing similar tracking for over two decades, and uses that data to pinpoint hotspots for fatalities, such as the North Wildwood Boulevard which cuts through marshland.
Each year, the groups repair broken parts of the barrier, but it's a somewhat expensive and time consuming undertaking requiring near constant maintenance. Each foot of tubing costs $3, plus the cost of fasteners.
Drivers can help by slowing down, putting ample space between cars and looking out for turtles, said Lull and Ferguson said. The Downbeach Express has a 40-mile-per-hour limit, but it's not uncommon for lines of cars to whiz down the street too fast to see a slow-moving terrapin.
The Wetlands Institute has installed a sign outside its building on Stone Harbor Boulevard alerting motorists to when turtle crossings are high.
"They can appear quickly and cross into the roadways very fast," she said.
Lull advises people to safely park on the shoulder if possible and pick up the terrapin from the back and sides of its shell, giving it support underneath as well.
Then, she said, move the turtle in the direction it's traveling to, not where it is coming from. Those with cracked shells can be taken to the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
"They are in search of the perfect nesting spot for their eggs," Lull said, " and will often have a one-track path to find that ideal location."
