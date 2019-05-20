ACUA test water in ocean and bay

Environmental health specialist Allen Beniwitz gets water samples Monday from the bay in Brigantine at 26th Street in 2018. Coastal areas are some of the state’s most developed areas, with homes packed tightly together on barrier islands, and little space for yards or planted areas — leading to runoff that picks up trash and animal feces, causing bacteria in the ocean and bay.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The 2019 Coastal Water Monitoring Program will begin on May 28 and continue through September 2 in Cape May County, officials said Monday.

The Cape May County Department of Health runs the program in cooperation with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. It tests water at 61 ocean recreation sites and one back bay recreation site every week.

It's an important way to protect public health, said Cape May County Department of Health Director Kevin Thomas.

Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean and Monmouth counties participate, and results are available at www.njbeaches.org/. In Atlantic County the ACUA does the testing.

Enterococcus continues to be used as the indicator organism to assess water quality.

If a microbiological water quality sample exceeds 104 per 100 ml, a swimming advisory will be posted at the bathing beach, a sanitary survey conducted and resamples taken.

If any of the resamples exceed the water quality standard, the bathing beach will be closed until resamples are again within the bathing standard, according to the county.

Algae blooms and waste water incidents such as overflows should immediately be called into the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hotline number (877) 927-6337.



