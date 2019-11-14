Millville broke the daily record low temperature Thursday, making it the coldest morning in history of the city, this early in the 2019-2020 cold season.
Millville reported a low temperature of 17 degrees Thursday morning. That broke the previous record of 18 degrees, set back in 1986. Weather data goes back to 1947.
The combination of calm winds, no thick cloud cover and extremely low dew points led to the record breaking temperatures. However, no records were know to be broken Thursday.
Residents in the area also woke up to the most frigid morning ever reported this early in the season. Taking into account all dates from July 1 to November 14, the 17 degree mark was the lowest on record. The next coldest was that 18 mark in 2003, 2001 and 1986.
The cold air came with record amounts of dry air, too. The dew point was 9 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The reading was the lowest even reported this early in the season.
I'm issuing a #ChapstickAlert 🚨— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) November 13, 2019
This one's special, too. If you're reading this in South Jersey, it's barely been this dry, this early in the year.
Dew point for @AC_Airport - 10º
Dew point for @MIVAirport - 9º pic.twitter.com/9DbNxoGd6h
No record temperatures, cold or warm will be expected over the next several days, though temperatures will bounce between autumnal and wintry.
