Monday, the last day of September, will have pleasant weather settling in over South Jersey.
High pressure and mainly easterly winds will deliver slightly cooler air. High temperatures should rise to the mid-70s inland. As for the shore, the high temperatures will be in the low 70s. The humidity level will also be comfortable. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day with a few passing clouds.
Most importantly Monday, South Jersey will remain in a minor flood stage. This is expected to last until Tuesday morning. Roadways near the coast will see rising water, especially those that typically experience flooding.
More sun is on the way for Tuesday, the first day of October. South Jersey will also feel a gradual warmup. High temperatures will climb to 80 degrees. Humidity will rise modestly, but it remains fairly comfortable. So, Tuesday is going to be a nice summer-like day.
Wednesday, however, is going to bring a very hot day across the region. Temperatures and dew point temperatures will soar for October’s standards. It will be very hot and humid, most likely breaking records across the area for daytime high temperatures. Mainland highs will be in the upper 80s. Since the humidity will be up too, there will be a heat index in effect.
That means it will probably feel like the low 90s on Wednesday. At the shore, highs will top out in the low 80s. Wednesday will deliver the ultimate October beach day. And, it will potentially be one of the last days South Jersey will see heat like this until next year.
By Thursday, pleasant temperatures will make a return to the mid-70s. This is due to a cold front that will move through the region. There will be partly-sunny skies. But, showers and thunderstorms will arrive during the early afternoon Thursday and will continue on-and-off into Thursday night.
On Friday, showers may continue to linger in the early part of the day. It will be breezy with more cloud coverage than sunshine. Temperatures will slowly make their way down to the low 70s with the front.
Autumn will finally decide to join the party Saturday. High temperatures for the day will be only in the mid-60s. By nightfall, it will be quite chilly on the mainland. As for the coast, overnight lows will hang in the mid-50s. There will be sunshine present, so the weekend looks perfect for fall festivities.
