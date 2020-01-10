This weekend will feel more like late April than mid-January. With temperatures that warm, a pair of record-high days will likely go down over this spring fever of a weekend.
Temperatures rose again overnight, much like they did the night before. We’ll start in the mid-50s, barely cold enough for a jacket to start your day. With a base temperature that high to work off of, temperatures will be well positioned to take down the daily high of 62 at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville.
In fact, with a southwest wind, highs on the mainland will be in the mid-60s. At the shore, the oceanic influence will cap temperatures, though the mid-50s will still feel quite nice. Unfortunately, those in Greenwich, Fortescue and Bivalve will really miss out, staying just around 50 as the chilly Delaware Bay water blows ashore.
We’ll have a good amount of cloud cover during the day and at the shore. I expect plenty of fog as well.
Saturday night will again be one where we reach low temperatures during the evening. Mid- to upper 50s will be the case, way higher than our average highs for time of the year. In fact, as long as we stay above 52 degrees through Saturday, we’ll have the record for the maximum low temperature.
A cold front will march toward South Jersey early Sunday morning, with rain well ahead of it. My thoughts have not changed much from the previous couple of days — a few hours of rain will be likely between 5 and 11 a.m., with a few rumbles of thunder possible, too. A strong southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph will blow. We’ll dust off a summertime word, humid, to explain what the morning will feel like.
Once that rain ends, we’ll see some sunshine, and that’ll be enough to shoot temperatures up until the early afternoon, when the front passes and bumps back down.
The result will be a T-shirt and maybe even a sandals day. Highs will reach near 70 in Vineland and Folsom. Most of the mainland will sit in the upper 60s. The shore will be in the low 60s, even as the southwest wind flips to a west-northwest one. Regardless, more record highs will fall.
Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s overnight. However, no cold snap will be had to start the new week. We will kick off Monday morning with just a light jacket, with lows in the low to mid-40s.
A low-pressure system will pass well to our southeast.
Most of the rain will be held there, but I do believe a few showers will make their way in for the day, especially along the shore. Still, it will be far from a washout, and most outdoor work and activities will be fine.
If you’re looking for wintry air (and weather), next weekend will bring 35-to-45-degree highs. A little snow will be possible, too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.