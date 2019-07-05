Cast members from MTV reality show "Jersey Shore" are coming to Atlantic City this weekend.
Ocean Resort's HQ2 Club will host what's billed as "The Biggest Jersey Shore Beach Club" on Sunday, July 7 with Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets are $25. Upscale swim attire is required.
"We're coming for you AC!!" Farley posted on Instagram ahead of the event.
On Saturday, DJ Pauly "Pauly D" Delvecchio is playing at Harrah's The Pool After Dark on his birthday for his monthly "Savage Saturdays" residency. Doors open at 9 p.m.
