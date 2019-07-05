Ocean Casino Resort

Ocean Casino Resort is nearing its one-year anniversary in Atlantic City.

 For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK

Cast members from MTV reality show "Jersey Shore" are coming to Atlantic City this weekend. 

Ocean Resort's HQ2 Club will host what's billed as "The Biggest Jersey Shore Beach Club" on Sunday, July 7 with Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets are $25. Upscale swim attire is required. 

"We're coming for you AC!!" Farley posted on Instagram ahead of the event. 

On Saturday, DJ Pauly "Pauly D" Delvecchio is playing at Harrah's The Pool After Dark on his birthday for his monthly "Savage Saturdays" residency. Doors open at 9 p.m.

​Contact: 609-272-7258

azoppo@pressofac.com

Twitter @AvalonZoppo

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments