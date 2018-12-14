PaulyD
ATLANTIC CITY — Becoming the longest residency in the casino's history, DJ Pauly D will continue to spin in Atlantic City through 2020, Harrah's Resort announced Friday. 

Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio  will play 8 shows a year for the next two years at The Pool After Dark night club. He is set to play 8 shows a year for a total of 16 in the next two years at The Pool After Dark, according to a press release.  