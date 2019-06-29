9:30 a.m.: Traffic is flowing on all lanes of the parkway near Exit 89, according to 511nj.org.
7:20 a.m.: A debris spill on the Garden State Parkway southbound near Exit 89A has one lane blocked. Traffic in the area and just south of the spill is heavy, but eases up after the Toms River exit.
Current travel time to the Atlantic City Expressway from the Raritan Toll Plaza is 1 hour, 22 minutes. Travel time from Camden along the Atlantic City Expressway east to the Parkway exit 7 is 44 minutes.
The Expressway is clear currently heading into Atlantic City, but the Black Horse Pike is experiencing moderate traffic eastbound.
