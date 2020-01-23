ATLANTIC CITY - The steady stream of well wishers from the worlds of business and politics that came to the retirement party for Joe Kelly, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, showed how much people appreciated his 23 years of service.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, made a brief appearance early Thursday evening inside Premier Nightclub at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa here to give Kelly a Congressional proclamation.
Kelly is a great guy who loves the resort, Van Drew said. Kelly was also professional and a hard worker, he said.
"He's smart. He's good. He's a lot of fun as well," Van Drew said. "I really, really appreciate you."
Kelly looks too young, happy and satisfed to retire, Van Drew said.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. also thanked Kelly for his years of service. Small told the gathered crowd that he and Kelly have had some brutally honest conversations of the years. He thanked Kelly for bringing the annual airshow to the resort.
"Thank you for your passion," Small said. "I wanted to thank you for your service and your dedication to all of the citizens of Atlantic City.
Kelly said he was humbled by the retirement party for just doing what he loved to do.
"The people I care a lot about are here tonight. It means a lot to me," Kelly said.
Kelly spent 23 years at the Greater Atlantic City Chamber and 17 years at the Toledo, Ohio Chamber of Commerce. He said he staying in the South Jersey area in retirement and will help with the transition as Michael Chait took over as the new president on Jan. 1.
Besides the airshow, Kelly said he was most proud of managing the merger of the Mainland and Atlantic City chamber of commerces, making sure the chamber served in the market as the voice for the business community and most recently creating jobs.
