John Brooks Recovery Center has announced it will start construction on a $18 million inpatient addiction rehabilitation center this week in Mays Landing.
The 58,000 square foot, 120 bed, facility will be located in the Hamilton Business Park off of Route 40. It is expected to house occupants by May of next year, according to a press release from John Brooks Recovery Center CEO Alan Oberman.
The project is funded through a partnership between the recovery center and New Jersey Healthcare Facilities Financing Authority, TD Bank, the Casino Reinvestment & Development Authority.
The building has been designed by KDA Architects from Voorhees, Dave Scheidegg of SNS Engineering as the civil engineer and will be built by McDonald Building Company from King of Prussia, Pa.
