Learn first hand about what this winter in South Jersey has in store with Meteorologist Joe Martucci on December 11 in Somers Point.
Joe will be the presenting at the Patcong Creek Foundation's community night at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11. The event will take place the Seashore Science Center, located at 599 Marks Road in Somers Point.
The talk is free to attend.
The Patcong Creek Foundation, based in Somers Point, supports recreational crabbing well into the future by promoting clean waterways and educating the public. The foundation grew out of the Assault on Patcong Creek crabbing tournament, the largest crabbing tournament in the county. Joe highlighted the event in June with an episode of "On The Road with Joe". Ron Meischker is the founder of the the Patcong Creek Foundation, and is also a councilman in town.
SOMERS POINT _ Ron Meischker, founder and president of the Patcong Creek Foundation, has bee…
