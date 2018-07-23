MAYS LANDING — A Superior Court judge Monday issued a gag order on all parties in the case surrounding the 2012 killing of April Kauffman to prevent "further negative impact on the criminal justice process."
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury said to the courtroom the use of the media on both sides in the case has “negatively impacted the jury pool" and the court has an obligation to ensure a fair trial.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy filed a motion for a gag order last week in an attempt to silence Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, who has been charged in the murder of Kauffman, and whose Facebook account continued to contain updated posts about the case and evidence since Jan. 9, when he was detained in the Atlantic County jail.
The state’s motion argued the disclosure of discovery materials would threaten an impartial jury, and that an unidentified victim came forward July 5, concerned for their safety and privacy because of Augello’s use of social media.
“The chief concern in ruling on the state’s motion is to ensure that when the time comes, the court can assemble a jury able to hear the case without any preconceived ideas about the guilt or innocence of the defendants,” DeLury said.
Augello, 62, of Upper Township, also is charged in the case with the attempted murder of April's husband, Dr. James Kauffman, and with leading an alleged drug trafficking network.
He is the only man left alive who has been charged with murder in April Kauffman's death. James Kauffman, 68, of Linwood, also was charged in the murder, and was found dead in his cell in January at Hudson County jail after being transferred the same month from Atlantic County for his own safety.
Augello's trial is scheduled to begin in September.
DeLury's ruling prohibits all parties in the case, including attorneys, prosecutors, police officers, spokespeople, investigators and anyone “acting on behalf of a party” from providing further comments, information, discovery, evidence or material to anyone about the case, DeLury said.
The order also prohibits them from commenting on what may have already been made public, including press releases and social media postings, he said. Prior postings should also be removed, he said.
In June, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced the investigation would be featured on ABC’s “20/20” and would include interviews with himself and other members of the Prosecutor’s Office. The episode aired June 22.
DeLury said both Augello’s social media posts and commentary, and the state’s involvement with the news program negatively affected the jury pool and it was “irresponsible” to have the case play out in the media before it went to a jury.
“Speculation, innuendo, inflammatory rhetoric and gossip, even if dressed up in social media posts or network news magazine segments, have no place in a fair, speedy and public criminal trial,” DeLury said.
As part of the ruling, the parties should take “immediate steps to remove to the greatest extent possible” any of the postings, materials and information posted within the next 48 hours, DeLury said.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Augello said that it was "one day before the possible trampling of my first amendment rights.”
“Hopefully I will be able to talk to all of you after tomorrow (Monday),” the post said.
