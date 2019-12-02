ATLANTIC CITY — A judge granted requests for election recounts Monday to two candidates who were ahead at the polls Nov, 5, but lost after hundreds of mail-in ballots flipped the results.
Republican candidate Sharon Zappia, of Atlantic City, and school board candidate Doris Rowell, of Pleasantville, asked for the recounts. Rowell said she will also contest her election, which she lost by 36 votes, and Zappia said she is considering contesting her race.
If candidates can prove fraud as part of a contesting of an election, a judge can order a new election, said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
But the recount and recheck will only involve making sure the voting machine counts were correct, and looking at each and every paper ballot to be sure they were counted correctly by a scanning machine, said Judge Julio Mendez.
Caterson said the board will conduct machine recounts Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the voting machine storage facility in Northfield, and hand counts of all paper ballots — provisional and mail-in votes — Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. at the board office in Mays Landing.
In Atlantic City's 5th Ward race Muhammad “Anjum” Zia defeated Republican Sharon Zappia by 83 votes, according to certified election results. Candidates must wait until elections are certified to challenge results.
Zappia received more votes at the polling stations and held a 71 vote lead on election night. But Zia received 221 mail-in ballots, 25 provisionals and 2 hand counts to Zappia’s 75, 19, and 0, respectively.
In Pleasantville, Jerome Page easily won his bid for re-election. But for his running mates, newcomers Ta’Shona Sparkmon and Rowell, an election night lead was destroyed by more than 700 mail-in and messenger ballots.
The other two winners instead were Juanita Pryce and Alejandrina Alberto. Alberto leads Rowell by just 36 votes in the certified results, of 6,000 votes cast in the school board race.
State laws that created voter confusion and a flood of mail-in ballots in 2018 and 2019 elections were voided late last month by a state panel.
The New Jersey Council on Local Mandates ruled in favor of the New Jersey Association of Counties, which had sued the state, calling the laws unfunded mandates, said John G. Donnadio, executive director of the association.
The new law created a spike in the number of mail-in ballots Atlantic County had to process this year. This year alone, about 20,000 mail-in ballots were sent to voters in Atlantic County, and 9,700 were returned and counted, Caterson said. The last time the Assembly was at the top of the ticket, in 2015, 4,532 mail-in ballots were cast in Atlantic County.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
