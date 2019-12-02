ATLANTIC CITY — A judge will rule today on election challenges filed by candidates in the fifth ward race in Atlantic City and for Pleasantville school board, where hundreds of mail-in votes flipped election results at the polls.
Republican candidate Sharon Zappia, of Atlantic City, and School Board candidate Doris Rowell, of Pleasantville, each won at the polls but were defeated after mail-in ballots were counted. They are asking for recounts.
The cases will be before Judge Julio Mendez at the County Courthouse in Atlantic City today at 12:30 p.m., said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
If Mendez grants the recounts, Caterson said she anticipates doing machine recounts Tuesday and paper ballot recounts of provisional and mail-in votes Wednesday.
In Atlantic City's fifth ward race Muhammad “Anjum” Zia defeated Republican Sharon Zappia by 83 votes, according to certified election results. Candidates must wait until elections are certified to challenge results.
Zappia received more votes at the polling stations and held a 71 vote lead on election night. But Zia received 221 mail-in ballots, 25 provisionals and 2 hand counts to Zappia’s 75, 19, and 0, respectively.
In Pleasantville, Jerome Page easily won his bid for re-election. But for his running mates, newcomers Ta’Shona Sparkmon and Rowell, an election night lead was destroyed by more than 700 mail-in and messenger ballots.
The other two winners instead were Juanita Pryce and Alejandrina Alberto. Alberto leads Rowell by just 36 votes in the certified results, of 6,000 votes cast in the school board race.
State laws that created voter confusion and a flood of mail-in ballots in 2018 and 2019 elections were voided late last month by a state panel.
The New Jersey Council on Local Mandates ruled in favor of the New Jersey Association of Counties, which had sued the state, calling the laws unfunded mandates, said John G. Donnadio, executive director of the association.
The new law created a spike in the number of mail-in ballots Atlantic County had to process this year. This year alone, about 20,000 mail-in ballots were sent to voters in Atlantic County, and 9,700 were returned and counted, said Caterson. The last time the Assembly was at the top of the ticket, in 2015, 4,532 mail-in ballots were cast in Atlantic County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.