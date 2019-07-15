AVALON — A judge on Monday set the trial date for Elaine Scattergood, a resident the borough has taken to court over the length of the ivy on her property.
The Virginia creeper, a native plant that grows berries for birds, climbs along the side of her house and porch. While Scattergood argues the vines benefit wildlife, the borough contends it’s an overgrown eyesore.
“I don’t want to belabor this case,” said Judge Andrew Cafiero, as a few of Scattergood’s friends sat in the courtroom for the hearing. He set the trial for Aug. 5.
At issue was whether the creeper must be trimmed below nine inches. The borough's attorney, Frank Guaracini, pointed to a section of the 2009 International Property Maintenance Code which states "all premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds or plain growth in excess of a jurisdictional height requirement."
Guaracini said that the borough set the height requirement at nine inches.
Meanwhile, Scattergood’s attorney, Joseph Grassi, argued against the Jan. 2 complaint, claiming the maximum length rule applied only to weeds and cultivated plants, not vines.
During the trial, Grassi said he plans to submit a packet of photos of about 20 Avalon houses that currently have ivy growing along the siding.
"Drive up and down the street and you’ll find on every block plants more than 9 inches," Grassi told the judge. "Every block. That can’t be the law in this town. ... What has been cited isn’t the law that’s applied."
Scattergood is a known environmentalist in Avalon who, in 2016, opposed the borough's plan to remove 210 Japanese black pines from its high dunes after officials claimed they were infested with southern pine beetles.
The recent trial highlights a larger issue, environmental advocates say, of when municipalities should not regulate private wildlife sanctuaries. Highly developed shore towns, they say, should also encourage greenery because it helps absorb flood water.
Local gardener Paul Utts, manager of RID Pest Control, called the borough's complaint “ridiculous.”
Utts, whose Northfield garden was featured in the Atlantic County summer garden tour, said he’s been trying to replace invasive English Ivy that grows across his back fence with Virginia creeper, a native plant species.
His property attracts hawks, owls, finches and other birds.
“That’s half the fun of it,” he said. “Seeing the birds.”
