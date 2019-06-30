As summer reaches its peak form with the flip to July, the comfort level will peak as well. However, South Jersey's weather will reach another peak in the 7-day forecast, the typical hazy, hot and humid weather for the area.
First, a note about Sunday. We did actually reach 90 at Atlantic City International Airport, bringing us to a fifth day of our heat wave. Again, it was relatively pleasant for 90 degrees, thanks to a drying northwest breeze. Our last heat wave at least 5 days long was last year, when an eight day heat wave stretched from late June into July.
That is kind of like now. Though, I really do believe that we do not reach 90 on the mainland on Monday. Instead, we'll be in the mid-80s in the afternoon, after starting in the 60s. The humidity will be low, even a bit lower than Sunday. The breeze will lightens up, as high pressure from Quebec enters.
Into the evening, it will be very pleasant. Temperatures will be in the 70s, perfect for any evenings catches, trips to the boardwalk or lawn cutting. You can leave the windows opened overnight if you will be sleeping. Come Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday will a westerly wind blow. That will blow in warmer air, though the frizz factor will be lower. We'll see morning sunshine mix with afternoon clouds. Afternoon highs will touch 90 degrees. Even the sand will be heating up as the sea-breeze likely doesn't form. This will be the start of our next heat wave!
Tuesday night will start the string of nights when you'll want the air conditioner on for sleeping. It'll be muggy out. A system still passes to our north. I'll go with dry weather, for now, but showers will be present in the northern half of the state. Temperatures will be at or above 70 degrees.
There's great consensus for our weather from Wednesday, through the 4th of July until Saturday. A ridge of upper level high pressure will sit south of Bermuda, pumping in the heat and the humidity. Surface high pressure in the Deep South will only enhance this.
First, the temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach around 90 to the low 90s on the mainland. For Ship Bottom, and the shore, we're talking some relief, in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will be roughly 70-75, so crank up the air conditioning.
Second, the humidity. Dew points will sit around 70 degrees, which is sticky. Friday should be the stickiest of them all, getting near 75 at points, which is oppressive. When you factor that in, the heat index on the mainland will be in the 90s for Wednesday and the Fourth of July. Friday and Saturday will be dangerous, with readings at or just above 100. The shores will likely be 85-95 all of the days.
Finally, the rain risks. All of the mornings will be dry and the middays, too. However, scattered showers and storms will be present each afternoon, with less coverage in Cape May County. It won't be enough to completely change your outdoor plans, it's just part of the South Jersey summers we're a part of.
