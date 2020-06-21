EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A female juvenile died as the result of injuries sustained during a car crash on Friday on Delilah Road in the area of Elmwood Avenue in the Cardiff section of the township, police said.
A 2014 Kia Optima, operated by Jabril Williams, 26, of Galloway Township, was traveling west on Delilah Road, when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over into the eastbound lane, police said.
A witness, who was traveling east, observed the Kia Optima cross into her lane, so she turned to the right to avoid being struck, police said.
A second vehicle, a 2011 Infinity G25, operated by Decinique Brown, 28, of Vineland, was also traveling east behind the witness, police said. She was unable to move out of the way and was struck head-on, police said.
Mr. Williams, along with an adult female passenger and juvenile female passenger, sustained serious injuries, police said. They were extricated from the vehicle and were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.
The juvenile was then airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where she later died, police said.
Brown was also extricated from her vehicle and was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries, police said.
Delilah Road was closed in both directions for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, police said.
Assisting at the scene of the crash were the township's fire department and ambulance squad, EMS from the Atlantic City Airport, Absecon and Pleasantville and the AtlantiCare Paramedics, police said.
The investigation is being conducted by Officers Pat Daly, Jim Ludwig and Tom Rizzotte, of the traffic safety unit, police said. Charges are pending further investigation, police said.
Anyone who has information related to or witnessed witnessed the crash is asked to contact the township's traffic safety unit at 609-926-2643.
