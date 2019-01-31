MAYS LANDING — One of the four remaining co-defendants yet to be sentenced in the April Kauffman murder case was accepted into the court’s pre-trial intervention program last week.
Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon was scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7 after pleading guilty in August to third-degree conspiracy to possess drugs, specifically OxyContin.
Her attorney, James Grimley confirmed Thursday that his client would participate in the diversion program. Pre-trial intervention, also called PTI, is provided to eligible defendants to avoid trial and provides rehabilitative services to deter future criminal behavior, according to the state courts website.
Chapman was one of eight people – including retired Pagans leader Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township and endocrinologist James Kauffman of Linwood -- arrested in 2018 and charged with racketeering related to local veterans advocate April Kauffman’s 2012 murder.
Prosecutors said Chapman and others received and sold prescription opioids through a drug ring operated by Augello and James Kauffman. Augello and James Kauffman were charged with April's murder. Augello was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit the murder of James Kauffman.
“It’s really a credit to Tabitha. As I viewed the case, she was victimized by (Ferdinand) Augello. He preyed on her naivety, got her addicted to opioids, and, to her credit, on her own she was able to conquer that addiction,” Grimley said. “She has been clean now for years.”
Grimley said Chapman is glad that the case is over for her and will quietly complete the conditions of her PTI.
“It’s a tragedy all the way around,” Grimley said.
Two weeks after the charges, James Kauffman, 68, was found hanged in his jail cell in Hudson County. In October, a jury found Augello guilty of murder and racketeering. He was sentenced to life plus 30 years, which he is currently serving his sentence in state prison.
Two of the other co-defendants have also learned their fate. Cheryl Pizza, 37, of South Carolina, Seeler’s ex-wife who also pleaded guilty to drug charges, was sentenced in December to a three-year suspended sentence.
Paul Pagano, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, who was set to go to trial this year, took a plea agreement in January to a lesser disorderly conduct charge.
Three other co-defendants, who all pleaded guilty over the summer to drug charges related to the case, are still scheduled to be sentenced next week: Augello’s ex-wife Beverly Augello, 48, of Florida; Glenn Seeler, 38, of North Carolina; and Joseph Mulholland, 53, of Lower Township.
