MAYS LANDING — The scheduled court appearance for one of the last two defendants in the April Kauffman murder trial was postponed until Friday, according to the court.
Paul Pagano, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was scheduled to appear Thursday before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury. The appearance, which was already postponed from July, was a post-indictment status conference.
Pagano’s attorney is Charles Peruto Jr. of Philadelphia.
Pagano is an alleged Pagans leader and is charged with racketeering in relation to an opioid drug ring run out of Dr. James Kauffman’s medical practice. Prosecutors say that the drug ring was related to the murder of James Kauffman’s wife, April, in 2012.
According to documents in the case, Kauffman asked co-defendant Ferdinand Augello, another Pagans motorcycle gang leader, to hire a hitman to kill his wife in order to avoid a costly divorce.
All five other co-defendants in the case charged with racketeering for participating in the drug ring have taken plea agreements in exchange for testimony during Augello’s scheduled trial next month.
Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged with the murder of April Kauffman, attempted murder of James Kauffman, and leading a drug-trafficking network, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs.
