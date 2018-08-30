Paul Pagano detention hearing
Paul Pagano, an associate in the James Kauffman racketeering case, was released on conditions by Judge Bernard DeLury in Atlantic County Criminal Court on Thursday morning. Thursday, January 25

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

MAYS LANDING — The scheduled court appearance for one of the last two defendants in the April Kauffman murder trial was postponed until Friday, according to the court.

Paul Pagano, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was scheduled to appear Thursday before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury. The appearance, which was already postponed  from July, was a post-indictment status conference.

Pagano’s attorney is Charles Peruto Jr. of Philadelphia.

Pagano is an alleged Pagans leader and is charged with racketeering in relation to an opioid drug ring run out of Dr. James Kauffman’s medical practice. Prosecutors say that the drug ring was related to the murder of James Kauffman’s wife, April, in 2012.

According to documents in the case, Kauffman asked co-defendant Ferdinand Augello, another Pagans motorcycle gang leader, to hire a hitman to kill his wife in order to avoid a costly divorce.

All five other co-defendants in the case charged with racketeering for participating in the drug ring have taken plea agreements in exchange for testimony during Augello’s scheduled trial next month.

Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged with the murder of April Kauffman, attempted murder of James Kauffman, and leading a drug-trafficking network, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

