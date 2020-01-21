Very fittingly, Hump Day, will put us over the hump from below-average temperatures into seasonable territory and beyond. All this happens while sunshine continues to rule the day.
Morning lows Wednesday morning will be a little higher than they were Tuesday (Atlantic City International Airport got down to 17 degrees, the coldest morning to date this winter), ranging from the mid-20s along the shore to the mid-teens in the Pine Barrens and the upper teens everywhere else. We’ll have a mainly clear sky to start.
High pressure will be centered in Pennsylvania and West Virginia during the day, giving us near full sunshine. Also, the high pressure is closer to New Jersey than in days prior, we won’t have as much Canadian air coming in from the north.
The result will be a seasonable day, with high temperatures in the low to perhaps mid-40s. So, you want the jacket with you and even gloves to start, but just a jacket will do for the afternoon. Do note, too, that borderline minor coastal flooding will occur during the morning high tide near Cape May.
Going into the overnight hours, we’ll cool off again fairly quickly, owing to the clear sky, calm wind and low dew points. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and drop pretty quickly overnight. Come Thursday morning, much of the mainland will be around 20 degrees, with the shore in the upper 20s.
That will then be the coldest morning for a while. High pressure moves overhead Thursday. Our upper level pattern will turn to more of a southerly flow. Despite northeast wind, we’ll still get up into the mid- to upper 40s for highs under a mostly sunny sky.
Temperatures will then drop about 25 degrees on the mainland overnight. That means lows in the mid-20s with near-freezing readings at the shore.
Friday will feature morning sun, only to be replaced by afternoon clouds as our next storm system will approach. It’ll be the most comfortable day for a stroll in the park or a walk on the boardwalk. Construction work will be good, too, as highs get to or just above 50.
I don’t have a real change to the forecast for Saturday. It’ll be a rainy day for us in South Jersey. If we were to see any snow, which is doubtful, it would come at the tail end of the storm. The morning will be wetter than the afternoon, though rain will not completely leave until the evening. Pockets of roadway flooding will be possible, too.
Minor stage coastal flooding still will be possible between the Friday p.m. to Saturday p.m. high tides. Though we will have onshore winds, they will be in and out pretty quickly. However, the new moon Friday will keep those water levels high. Prepare to move your cars if necessary .
Winds will whip Sunday at the shore. Expect sustained winds 20-25 mph with gusts in the 30s from the northwest.
