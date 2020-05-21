The Amy Kennedy campaign announced a group of 26 progressive leaders across South Jersey endorsed Kennedy in the 2nd congressional district Democratic primary.
The winner will run against Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.
“To me, being a progressive means putting forward bold ideas to get things done on the issues that matter to my community — health care, jobs, climate change, and reforms that will clean up our politics,” said Kennedy in a press statement. “We must be willing to stand up to power and fight for what’s right for working families.”
“South Jersey is a diverse community that has for too long been under leadership only interested in serving themselves. As a social worker with over 30 years of experience, I’ve watched the trickling effects of poor leadership affect our most vulnerable communities,” said Julia L. Hankerson, licensed clinical social worker and member of Cape May County Indivisible. “South Jersey is long overdue for a leader that is willing to stand up for underserved communities, to put people above political gain and to fight for justice and equality.”
“Our communities have been struggling to break free of the same old politics that got us Van Drew, and pursue progressive legislation that serves the people of South Jersey," said Kelly Redkoles, Chair of Harrison Township's Democratic Committee, in the press statement. "We need affordable health care for all, including mental health; we need jobs that pay a living wage and we need protections for our workers.”
“Too often, I have seen South Jersey’s leaders attempt to profit from their power rather than do right by the residents of our community," said Shaun Moran, President of the Great Bay Democratic Club in Ocean County. "We need Amy’s integrity and leadership.”
The others announced as endorsing Kennedy included: Fran Zimmer, Ocean County; Jeanne Connelly, Ocean County Committee Member; Earl Lewis, Ocean County Committee Member; Lisa Bonanno, Co-Chair Action Together, Gloucester County; Joshua Smith, Atlantic County Committee Member; Helen Duda, NJ CD 2 Progressive Democrats Leader, Atlantic County; Alejandra Londono, Atlantic County; Wayne Lewis, Atlantic County; Bob Fritz, Salem County; Patty Bomba, Salem County; James Colby, Salem County; Gretchen Landenburger, Member of Cape May County Indivisible; Debi de la Cretaz, Cape May County; John de la Cretaz, Cape May County; Kathy Heather, Vineland teacher and NJEA member, Cumberland County; Denise Arrigo, Member of Millville Planning Board, Cumberland County; Victor Bermude, Cumberland County; Nicole Mougakas, Cumberland County; Angela Bardoe, Cumberland County; Bonnie Martin, Cumberland County; Joseph Perella, Cumberland County; Wendy Pavlics, Cumberland County; Penny Watson, Cumberland County.
