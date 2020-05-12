A campaign finance reform group on Tuesday endorsed Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, for her 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary race.

End Citizens United and Let America Vote, two arms of one effort, announced their support of Kennedy, a former public school teacher and mental health advocate.

The winner of the primary will challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.

“From rejecting both corporate PAC and federal lobbyist money to rolling out a comprehensive plan to fight political corruption, Amy is building a grassroots movement of small donors to change Washington." said ECU and LAV President Tiffany Muller.

Kennedy said she has pledged not to accept contributions from corporate PACs; to support the For the People Act and to fight to overturn Citizens United, a Supreme Court decision many people believe opened the flood gates of corporate money into elections.

“Special interests are standing in the way of everything we want to accomplish, from lowering drug prices and the cost of health insurance, to addressing gun violence and climate change," Kennedy said. "In Congress, I will fight for South Jersey families, not corporate lobbyists or political machines.”

Local progressive groups have also endorsed Kennedy.

“The people of South Jersey have long struggled to break free of the corrupt machine politics that takes power from voters and puts it in the hands of party bosses,” said Kate Delany, president of the South Jersey Progressive Democrats and chair of the Collingswood Democratic Committee.

Delany's group has criticized Democratic leaders who came out in favor of Longport's Brigid Harrison, a Montclair State University politics and law professor, before the field of candidates was complete. They have said party leaders have too much power in choosing candidates, and want voters to have more say.

“Last month the Democratic Club of Long Beach Island broke with a 15 year tradition of remaining neutral during primaries to endorse Amy Kennedy for New Jersey's second congressional district,” said Bob Stern, vice president of the Democratic Club of Long Beach Island. “We endorsed Amy because we know she is South Jersey's best chance of getting rid of big money and machine politics and having a compassionate and trustworthy leader to represent South Jersey.”

Kennedy said ECU has more than four million members nationwide, including 6,200 in New Jersey’s Second Congressional District.

Kennedy has also been endorsed by the Communication Workers of America. New Jersey Education Association, NJ CD 2 Progressive Democrats and New Jersey Working Families Alliance.

She faces a five other challengers, including Harrison, who has amassed the support of Democratic leaders of six of the eight county party committees, and of State Senate President Steve Sweeney, U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, and Atlantic County Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato.

