Martin Luther King III endorsed Amy Kennedy for the Democratic nomination for Congress this week, and her campaign launched a radio ad featuring the son of the Civil Rights icon.
Kennedy, a former teacher and now mental health advocate, also announced an endorsement from the Bangladesh Association of South Jersey.
“There is a deadly pattern of injustice in Donald Trump’s America -- where communities of color are being ravaged by the COVID crisis, where we live in fear of the police because of the color of our skin. ,” King III says in the ad. “We need to elect leaders who understand that African-Americans aren’t treated equally or fairly. That’s why I am endorsing Amy Kennedy for Congress.”
King III also visited Atlantic City and Wildwood on the day of President Donald Trump's rally at the Wildwood Convention Center in January, to protest the president's visit with her.
Kennedy said in a press statement she was honored to have the endorsement of King III, eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., who led the Civil Rights movement in the U.S. from the 1950's through the 1960's and was assassinated in 1968.
“I believe now is the time to act, to show solidarity, to speak up, and to lift up the voices from within our community. Meaningful change and progress will require a commitment to carry forward this cause of justice with the same passion and emotion long after the media attention fades,” Kennedy said.
King III also mentions the long relationship between the Kennedy and King families in the ad. Kennedy is married to Patrick Kennedy, son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy and nephew of the former President John F. Kennedy.
"The Kings and the Kennedys have always believed that every American should be able to have justice and for generations we’ve stood side by side in that fight," King says. "Now, I am standing on Amy’s side, because she believes that all communities must be treated equally. This is a vote by mail election and it’s crucial you send in your ballot to make your voice heard."
Kennedy, who has also been endorsed by the NJ Education Association, the Atlantic City Democratic Committee and the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, is in a tight primary race for the nomination to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.
Her strongest opponent, Montclair State University professor Brigid Callahan Harrison, of Longport, has been endorsed by six of the eight committee chairmen in the South Jersey counties that make up the district. She also has the backing of numerous labor unions, Senate President Steve Sweeney, Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic; and U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez.
Vote by mail ballots for the July 7 election will be arriving soon in the mailboxes of those who are registered to vote as party members.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.