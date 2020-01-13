BRIGANTINE — Democratic second district Congressional primary candidate Amy Kennedy said Monday she has hired Congressman Jeff Van Drew's former campaign manager to run her campaign against Van Drew.
Joshua Roesch, a native of Stow Creek Township, had served as Van Drew’s manager until the congressman switched parties in December.
“As someone who was born and raised in this district, I originally wanted to work for Jeff Van Drew because I thought he’d represent the Democratic ideals I believe in. But when Jeff switched parties last month and pledged his undying loyalty to Donald Trump instead of the people of South Jersey he was elected to represent, he betrayed those ideals and everything I thought we were working for,” Roesch said in a press release from Kennedy's campaign.
He said he now knows Kennedy is the best candidate to represent the district, "because she’s dedicated to serving people in our community and doing what’s right. Amy Kennedy won’t turn her back on South Jersey families like mine.”
Roesch worked on campaigns in Virginia and New Hampshire in the past, he said. According to the release, Roesch served as the Senate Caucus Director and as Campaign Manager for Bill Boltono, a state senate candidate in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
In Virginia, Roesch worked on the campaigns of several state and federal candidates. Roesch is a graduate of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
“I’m very excited to have Josh on my team as campaign manager. His deep roots in South Jersey and his experience in this district and nationally will help us run the campaign we need to communicate our message about getting politics back to the business of doing what’s right and serving our community not ourselves," Kennedy said.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.