NORTHFIELD — Likely Democratic nominee for the 2nd congressional district Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, is ready to mend fences after a heated primary race, so the party is strong to defeat Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, she said at a victory party Tuesday night at her headquarters here.
"The first step is going to be about pulling together support -- making sure the Democratic Party is unified for what will be a tough race," she said of November's general election against the freshman congressman. "I will make sure I reach out to people not with me in the beginning of this race."
Kennedy had absorbed many attacks from her strongest opponent Brigid Callahan Harrison, who conceded the election just minutes after the close of polls in a surprise twist.
That prepared her well for the race against Van Drew, Kennedy said.
"That's what primaries are for," Kennedy said. "It's definitely been helpful to sharpen my own stance and prepare me for what's coming."
Harrison had attacked her regarding her husband Patrick Kennedy's donation of $500,000 to a Super PAC that financed $75,000 in attack ads against Harrison, after Kennedy had promised not to self-fund her campaign; and on other aspects of her campaign and family finances.
Kennedy said she had spoken to both Harrison and Cunningham, who ran third, and both were gracious and generous in their remarks to her.
She had not yet heard from State Senate President Steve Sweeney, she said, who supported Harrison, but hoped to talk to him soon.
Kennedy and many of her supporters said they were surprised by Harrison's early concession.
"I knew it could be a longer process, and I was prepared for that," Kennedy said. "I'm grateful to be able to focus on the general election."
In a concession video, Harrison said she wanted to coalesce the party to defeat Van Drew.
Van Drew ignited Democrats' ire when he switched to the Republican Party after voting against impeaching President Donald Trump, and there was a crowded field in the Democratic primary.
Some contenders had already dropped out, leaving five candidates in the race Tuesday night. The two others were West Cape May Commissioner John Francis, and retired FBI agent Robert Turkavage, of Brigantine.
Kennedy celebrated Tuesday night at her headquarters here with family, friends and Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy.
Murphy introduced Kennedy, minutes after both arrived in separate vehicles, and stayed for photos with her supporters.
"I can't believe we won the lottery here in South Jersey," Sweeney said, calling Kennedy a "bona fide fourth generation Jersey Girl."
Kennedy said Murphy made the decision to drive down from his home in Monmouth County after hearing that Harrison had conceded just minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m.
Some politicos had seen the race as a proxy fight between Murphy and the South Jersey political machine run by Camden's George Norcross and State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem. Sweeney and Norcross are considered foes of Murphy, and both supported Harrison.
The gathering was held outside in the parking lot of the campaign offices on New Road, near the store owned by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, who supported one of her opponents.
Everyone wore a mask, but it was difficult for all to stay six feet apart, especially as just about all attendees seemed to want a photo with Amy.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
