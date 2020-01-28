Democratic 2nd district Congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, has released a new TV ad and mobile billboard on the day of President Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood.
“I’m proud to release my second ad of our campaign the morning of Donald Trump coming to my district to pay back Jeff Van Drew for switching parties," Kennedy said in a press release.
"Part of the reason I’m running for Congress is because in one press conference Jeff Van Drew became a shameless apologist for Donald Trump," said Kennedy, a former teacher and the wife of former Rhode Island Congressman Ted Kennedy. "And he abandoned the voters he was elected to serve by pledging his undying support to a politician instead of to the people."
The 30-second ad, called “Who I Am,” is running Tuesday on cable stations in New Jersey, according to the campaign. It also ran Tuesday morning on “Fox and Friends” in Washington, DC.
The mobile billboard will travel near the Wildwood rally, featuring an image of Van Drew and Trump with the label, “Jeff Van Trump,” the campaign said.
The TV ad shows Van Drew pledging Trump his "undying support" in the Oval Office press conference in which he announced his party switch.
"I believe that this is just a better fit for me. This is who I am. It’s who I’ve always been," Van Drew said during the press conference.
Then the ad shows Kennedy saying, "I’m Amy Kennedy. I’m a lifelong Democrat. That’s who I am and it’s who I’ve always been."
Kennedy and other Democrats will be outside the rally at Wildwoods Convention Center for speeches and protests.
Joining Kennedy for the day is Martin Luther King III, a civil rights activist and the oldest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. King is a former president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and a former county commission member in Atlanta, Georgia.
