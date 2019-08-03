For the eighth time, a local organization is sponsoring a celebration of Atlantic City’s musical past on Kentucky Avenue and a pep rally for its future.
The Historical Kentucky Avenue Renaissance Festival, organized by The Polaris Development Group, LLC, will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10 along the avenue from Atlantic to Artic avenues, featuring American rapper, producer and “human beatbox” Doug E. Fresh.
“We believe that with the continued collaboration, support and all those that recognize the need for Historical Kentucky Avenue Renaissance; we can bring to fruition a true private and public partnership for economic development through entertainment. We know that by working together we can better the quality of life for tourist, visitors and most importantly, city residents,” reads a statement from Polaris Development Group.
The festival, which will be free to the public, includes historical exhibits, live musical entertainment, food, vendors and children’s and family activities.
In addition to Fresh, special guests include Jean Carne, an American jazz and pop singer, and GrandMixer DXT, one of the earliest musicians to use turntables as a musical instrument in the 1980s.
Founder of Peacekeepers, Dennis Muhammad, will speak with Fresh on the duties of the citizens save the community against violence, gun violence, and senseless killings.
Also performing will be Angela Burton, The BossMan John Hall, UCC Little Jazz Giants, Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble, Shawn Rock, Tashie, ShaMugga, Strokeemeazz, Angela Davis, Boss Lady London, Firestorm Band and more.
This event is co-sponsored by City of Atlantic City, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, RMT Professional Services-On the Grind, Vibe609, and many local businesses.
