ATLANTIC CITY — The Kentucky Avenue Renaissance Festival will return to the city on Saturday.
The festival, organized by The Polaris Development Group LLC, will feature historical exhibits, live music, food and vendors, according to a news release.
The event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday on Kentucky Avenue between Atlantic and Arctic avenues. This will be the seventh annual festival, according to a news release.
The goal of the festival started in 2011 was to mark the rebirth of the historical Kentucky Avenue entertainment district, according to the news release.
Blue Magic, an R&B and soul group, Atlantic City singer Angela Burton and The BossMan John Hall are among the scheduled entertainment.
The festival is free and open to the public. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 12.
—Erin Serpico
