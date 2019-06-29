Question: Years ago, my late husband’s father bought a number of interesting shot glasses from the owner of a neighborhood bar that was closing. One of the glasses is a 1987 Kentucky Derby shot glass with red riders, gold lettering and red roses outlined in the glass. It was displayed on the bar’s shelf but never used. We would like information about derby glasses and are hoping ours might be considered collectible. — B.H., Sea Isle
Answer: Known as the United States’ longest running sporting event, the Kentucky Derby was introduced to Americans in 1875 by Meriwether Lewis Clark upon his return from European travel. While there, he attended England’s Epson Derby and decided to create a similar attraction in Kentucky.
On May 17, 1875, the Louisville, Kentucky, racetrack Churchill Downs opened. The first Kentucky Derby was won by Astrides, and draping the winning horse with a garland of roses became an annual custom.
Production of Kentucky Derby mint julep glasses began in 1939 after water glasses, originally used in the track’s dining rooms, began disappearing as patrons’ souvenirs.
Popular demand for purchased mint julep glasses grew rapidly and shot glasses were added later. Since the late 1930s, Libby Glass Company of Toledo, Ohio, made most of the Derby glasses.
In 1987, a modern series of Kentucky Derby shot glasses was initiated. Your glass, one of four 1987 designs, is the rarest.
Variously valued at prices as high as $1,600 each, an example in very good condition sold for $500 this year.
Question: In 2014 I rented an apartment in my home to a young man who collected unusual small, old, cone-shaped toy figures made in the 1930s. He called them Wilson Walkie ramp walkers because when placed on an incline, they wobbled and walked down a ramp that came with them. When he moved, the tenant gave me a Red Riding Hood Wilson Walkie with cardboard body and wood head, 4½ inches tall, dressed in a red crepe paper costume. I hope you can tell me something about it and its possible value. — G.M., Woodbine
Answer: Popular toy collectibles Wilson Walkies are ramp-walking figures originally made by the Wilson Novelty Co. in Watertown, Pennsylvania, during the Great Depression.
Founded by John Wilson (1872-1948) the firm’s self-walking toy characters and animals range in size from 2 to 5 inches. Shaped at Wilson’s factory, they were eventually distributed to local cottage industry workers who assembled, painted and dressed the toys in their homes.
Wilson’s characters and animals charmed children as the figures waddled down inclined ramps. Although production of the original toys stopped after John Wilson’s death, popular plastic ramp walkers were made by the Louis Marx Co. in the 1950s and 1960s. Most Marx plastic walkers, including Disney and Hanna Barbera characters, presently command highest dollars.
Among favorite original Wilson Walkies character collectibles are clowns, soldiers, nurses, penguins, pigs and Santa. Recently, a Little Red Riding Hood Wilson Walkie brought $61.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
