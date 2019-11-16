Question: When the former owners of my daughter’s recently purchased house moved out, they left what appear to be Depression Glass items. Marked, “Hazel-Atlas Glass Company,” most are serving pieces and we are particularly interested in a round, green, covered butter dish with a pasted white paper label describing it as a “Hazel Royal Lace Ritz Butter Dish.” It is 4 inches high, 63/4 inches wide and looks like it was never used. Can you provide information about when and where it was made, who made it and if it has collectible value? — F.P., Haddonfield
Answer: Initially founded in 1885 by two brothers at Wheeling, West Virginia, the first Hazel-Atlas factory was created to make glass jars.
One year later, the company moved to Washington, Pennsylvania, where it eventually produced utilitarian glass containers for baby food, peanut butter, pickles, snuff and Vicks Vapo-Rub, as well as wine and liquor bottles. As production of clear glass jars and bottles continued to grow, a new branch of Atlas, known as Atlas Glass New Company, was added.
By 1902, Atlas Glass had combined with other glass companies to open new plants in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and later in Zanesville, Ohio, where popular colored Depression Glass was later created.
Prior to 1929, all Hazel-Atlas products were made only in clear crystal color. From 1933, color produced by Atlas included the “Killarney Green” shade used to make your Depression-Glass butter dish.
In 1956, Hazel-Atlas Corporation became Continental Can Company and finally sold out to Brockway Glass in 1964.
Although collecting Depression Glass is not as strong a hobby as it was years ago, interest in special pieces continues. A Killarney Green Atlas covered butter dish like yours without chips, cracks or scratches recently fetched $230.
Question: I have what I think is an unusual piece of jewelry marked “silver” given to my mother by her grandmother many years ago. Known in our family as a “Tussie-Mussie” it is a round “V” shape vase, a hollow container, 5½ inches high from bottom to top and 13/4 inches wide at its top. There is a small loop at the top that allows the piece to be hung on a chain around the neck of its wearer like a chatelaine. The family’s legend is that it was worn by my great-great-grandmother when she served as a bridesmaid for a friend and carried her bouquet in the container throughout the ceremony. Anything you can tell me about this item will be greatly appreciated. — L.R., Asbury Park
Answer: A Tussie-Mussie is a novelty bouquet of fresh flowers either hand held or worn as jewelry by a woman.
Often used to express the language of love as a gift from a gentleman, Tussie-Mussies became popular in England and America during Queen Victoria’s reign 1837-1901.
Initially carried to protect fashionable women from noxious street odors prevalent at that time, the little bouquets of fragrant herbs and flowers eventually were arranged in small ornamental silver or gold vases designed to be worn as pins or charms.
During the late Victorian and Edwardian eras, Tussie-Mussie flower bouquets were frequently carried by brides and their attendants at weddings instead of traditional bouquets. Flowers associated with love, purity, trust, hope and happiness were used to decorate them.
Your heirloom wedding Tussie-Mussie would interest folks who collect them or other antique wedding items.
A Tussie-Mussie like yours sold for $180 not long ago.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
