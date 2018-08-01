One person was killed Wednesday morning along NJ Transit's Atlantic City Rail Line.
A spokesperson for NJ Transit said a train heading east into Atlantic City from Philadelphia fatally hit an unidentified person in Pleasantville near the Absecon border.
No injuries were reported to the approximately 100 passengers on the train.
Service was suspended in both directions Wednesday morning. At 10:30 a.m., NJ Transit said rail service had resumed.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.