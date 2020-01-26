Some of the Twitter comments Sunday regarding the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Also included are a couple of his most recent tweets.
Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020
The best way to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is to ensure kids understand his purpose, message and impact so that they can carry it forward. This is a great way to start teaching them. #MLKDay https://t.co/U5mWmgOFts— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 20, 2020
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families on this sad day.— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 26, 2020
The impact Kobe had on the world cannot be expressed in words. RIP to a legend and a friend... 🙏🏼
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Bruh there is no way— Austin Johnson (@AJohn15) January 26, 2020
A legend is gone too soon. RIP Kobe. #mamba— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020
Prayers up for his family. So sad and heartbreaking.— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020
Just devastating so enjoyed watching from afar the chapter as a father/coach of his daughters.— Coach Bit Stockton (@scottabittner) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND
Kobe Bryant’s retired #33 at Lower Merion High School where he graduated in 1996 @6abc #Kobe #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/tIT3xZSkr4— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 26, 2020
This is the Biggest example that life isn’t promised to anybody...sad day😢— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020
Prayers Up🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
A legend born & raised right here in Philly...— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) January 26, 2020
We're keeping Kobe Bryant's family and friends in our thoughts 💙 Rest easy, Black Mamba. pic.twitter.com/lcgOasGd6l
Beautiful photo of Kobe Bryant from the cover of @PhillyInquirer’s 1994-1995 High School Basketball Year In Review pic.twitter.com/pXSmQituyj— Matt Breen (@matt_breen) January 26, 2020
Rest In Peace to a legend. this is unreal. 💔 https://t.co/E6PXZqnlhl— Kylee Watson (@kyleewatsonn) January 26, 2020
Horrible, horrible news about Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA’s greatest. Say a prayer that his kids were not on that helicopter. Then say another prayer in his memory.— Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) January 26, 2020
Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true.— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020
Please God don’t let this be real!! https://t.co/cOXyAehJgU— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 26, 2020
In shock right now. RIP Kobe 😢— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 26, 2020
I’ve always wanted to be like you. Not only as a player but also as a person. You represent everything that is great about sports. #RIPKobe— Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) January 26, 2020
Such a loss to this world we will miss you Kobe https://t.co/mFuIhDalFO— G. Love (@glove) January 26, 2020
🙏 LeBron James reflected on Kobe Bryant and what he meant to him last night in Philly after passing Kobe for 3rd on the NBA All-Time scoring list— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 26, 2020
LeBron 1st met Kobe in Philadelphia @6abc #Kobe #KobeBryant
pic.twitter.com/BL5n6gyAkl
