Reality Television personality, businesswoman and model Kourtney Kardashian will host the grand opening celebration of Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Hard Rock Atlantic City 8 p.m. Saturday.
Fans will have the opportunity to meet Kardashian and indulge in Sugar Factory’s cocktails and dishes.
The Sugar Factory American Brasserie has locations in Las Vegas, New York, Orlando, Miami and Washington, D.C.
For table reservations, call 609-428-7751.
