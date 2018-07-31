ATLANTIC CITY — The boxers are expected to arrive this afternoon in the city ahead of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City's first boxing event this weekend.
Final fighter of the day! #KovalevAlvarez #BivolChilemba pic.twitter.com/0n8PDk581h— Kelly Burns (@ACPressBurns) July 31, 2018
Meeting the fans before his fight. #KovalevAlvarez #BivolChilemba pic.twitter.com/jr3nKO9hOy— Kelly Burns (@ACPressBurns) July 31, 2018
Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev will defend his WBO Light Heavyweight World Title against undefeated contender Eleider "Storm" Alvarez on Saturday.
In the co-main event, WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol will defend his title against Isaac "Golden Boy' Chilemba.
Kovalev, Alvarez, Bivol and Chilemba are expected to arrive at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the main valet entrance of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City at the "Big Guitar."
waiting for the fighters #doac https://t.co/fxPJUTd7FJ— Kelly Burns (@ACPressBurns) July 31, 2018
Finishing touches before the fighters arrive! #KovalevAlvarez #BivolChilemba pic.twitter.com/XGp5J2G7vg— Kelly Burns (@ACPressBurns) July 31, 2018
The fight is the first big boxing event to be held in Atlantic City since Kovalev beat Bernard Hopkins at Boardwalk Hall on Nov. 8, 2014.
The event will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing at 10 p.m.
